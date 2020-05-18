This WORX bundle gives you a battery-powered mower + blower at $208 (20% off)

- May. 18th 2020 6:56 pm ET

0

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its 2-speed Turbine Blower with 20V Cordless Lawnmower at $207.99 shipped with the code PICK2SAVE at checkout. For comparison, the blower goes for $99 at Amazon and the mower went for $160 before selling out there. Offering 20% in savings, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. Now that summer is on the horizon, just a mere month away, you’ll want to be ready for yard work. This bundle gives you battery-powered lawn equipment, meaning there will be no gas or oil to worry about. Just recharge the batteries and you’re ready to roll. Rated 4+ stars.

Save some cash when picking up the BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower. Coming in at just $37 shipped on Amazon, this plug-in model gets rid of gas and oil just like today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that it’s not battery-powered, so you’ll need to have an extension cord handy to use it.

There’s also the 16-inch Corded GreenWorks Electric Mower on Amazon for $130 shipped. Combined, the corded blower and mower would set you back $167, saving you $41 over purchasing today’s lead deal. The main difference is needing an extension cord for both, something that the WORX kit just doesn’t require.

WORX 13-inch 24V Cordless Lawn Mower features:

  • Cuts up to 6,000 square feet with a single charge
  • Easily manageable mower – only 33 pounds!
  • 3-in-1 functionality: mulches, rear-discharges and bags
  • Removable battery for convenient charging separate from mower

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Worx

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide