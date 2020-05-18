This WORX bundle gives you a battery-powered mower + blower at $208 (20% off)

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its 2-speed Turbine Blower with 20V Cordless Lawnmower at $207.99 shipped with the code PICK2SAVE at checkout. For comparison, the blower goes for $99 at Amazon and the mower went for $160 before selling out there. Offering 20% in savings, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. Now that summer is on the horizon, just a mere month away, you’ll want to be ready for yard work. This bundle gives you battery-powered lawn equipment, meaning there will be no gas or oil to worry about. Just recharge the batteries and you’re ready to roll. Rated 4+ stars.

Save some cash when picking up the BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower. Coming in at just $37 shipped on Amazon, this plug-in model gets rid of gas and oil just like today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that it’s not battery-powered, so you’ll need to have an extension cord handy to use it.

There’s also the 16-inch Corded GreenWorks Electric Mower on Amazon for $130 shipped. Combined, the corded blower and mower would set you back $167, saving you $41 over purchasing today’s lead deal. The main difference is needing an extension cord for both, something that the WORX kit just doesn’t require.

WORX 13-inch 24V Cordless Lawn Mower features:

Cuts up to 6,000 square feet with a single charge

Easily manageable mower – only 33 pounds!

3-in-1 functionality: mulches, rear-discharges and bags

Removable battery for convenient charging separate from mower

