Upgrade to Acer’s Nitro 27-inch 240Hz Monitor at $325, more from $230

Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 27-inch 1080p 240Hz Monitor (XF272) for $324.99 shipped. That’s $125 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $25. Armed with a 240Hz refresh rate, this display makes for an excellent gaming companion. Minimal bezels and a sleek stand ensure it will look great on almost any desk. Acer touts this display as “flicker-less” ensuring it delivers a comfortable long-term gaming experience. When it comes to I/O, owners will find DisplayPort, 2x HDMI, and 4x USB 3.0 along the back. Both an HDMI and USB cable are included in the box. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If high refresh matters less to you than overall clarity, we also spotted the Acer 25-inch WQHD Monitor (G257HU) for $229.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $40 in savings and is among some the best pricing we’ve tracked in years. Equipped with a 1440p panel, you’ll garner over 1.6-million additional pixels compared to the monitor above. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

No matter which display you choose, it’ll be a cinch to keep cords nice and tidy with a 50-pack of reusable cable ties by your side. These are priced at $8, which works out to a mere $0.16 per tie.

Acer Nitro 27-inch 1080p 240Hz Monitor features:

In competitive gaming, every frame matters. Introducing Acer’s XF272 gaming monitor – the Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution monitor that can keep up with your game play. Through AMD Radeon technology, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, giving you a serious competitive edge. Plus, users can enjoy comfortable viewing experience while gaming via flicker-less, low dimming and ComfyView display.

