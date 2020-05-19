eBay is currently running a Memorial Day promotion that offers an extra 20% off select purchases when you use the code PICK2SAVE at checkout. One of our favorites from this sale is the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $199.99 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition from Dyson’s official eBay storefront. Originally $500, and on sale for $300 in new condition directly from Dyson (though out of stock), this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. If you’re tired of having to lug the vacuum out of a closet, find a plug, and move the cable around during your cleaning routines, it’s time to change that. Dyson’s V8 Animal offers up to 40-minutes of runtime on a single charge. Plus, with a cord-free design, you’ll be more apt to clean up messes as they happen, instead of waiting until the house is a wreck to clean it all. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 6-month Dyson warranty. Not in the market for a new vacuum? Head below to find out what else you can save 20% on at eBay’s Memorial Day sale now through May 25.

eBay’s Memorial Day sale sale works on a plethora of other categories. You’ll find deals on lawn equipment, power tools, home goods, refurbished tech, and more. There’s quite a lot on sale at eBay right now, so you’ll want to check it out for sure before making any purchases today. We’ve already featured a few deals from this sale in our eBay guide, so be sure to swing by and give that a look.

Should you opt for the Dyson in today’s lead deal, be sure to grab this $35 tool kit to further expand your cleaning abilities. It includes brushes, wands, and more, making it simple to clean up any mess you could encounter.

Ditch the cordless design of the Dyson to save big. Eureka’s Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is just $30 shipped at Amazon. While it requires a cord to function, the 3-in-1 design helps you clean up all types of messes around the house.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

Up to 40 minutes’ run time when using a non-motorized tool.

Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 4 hours minimum before first use.

Direct drive cleaner head. Up to 8 minutes of fade-free power (in MAX mode). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep-down dirt.

