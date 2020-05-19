Google’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell gets slashed to $168 (Save $60+)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell for $167.99 shipped when coupon code GG7 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $61 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $13 of the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to smart doorbells, there are a lot of options out there. There’s only one that is made by Google though, and that’s Nest Hello. This video doorbell has a built-in HD camera with night vision, allowing you to see who’s there whether you’re home or not. Its high-end look is bound to look great on any home and built-in motion detection capabilities add yet another layer of security to your house. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nest Hello is quite small, so if you plan to replace an existing doorbell, consider grabbing elago’s $13 Wall Plate. This way you can easily cover up any scuffs or scrapes, ensuring your entry retains a finished look.

Continue to expand your smart home’s reach by snagging ecobee’s HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant-ready Light Switch+ while it’s on sale for $38. Believe it or not, this handy switch also houses Alexa, allowing you to easily control other parts of your smart home.

Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell features:

Interact with visitors at your door by using this Nest Hello video doorbell. Its built-in HD camera with night vision lets you see people from your smartphone, and its HD Talk and Listen feature suppresses background noise for clearer communication. Review the recorded recent activity outside your home via the three-hour snapshot history of this Nest Hello video doorbell.

