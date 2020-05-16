Alexa is inside of ecobee’s $38 HomeKit Light Switch+ and ecobee4 hits $185

Amazon is offering the ecobee Switch+ HomeKit Smart Light Switch with Alexa for $37.98 shipped. That’s over 20% off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This light switch goes above and beyond with Alexa inside. It also works with HomeKit and in addition to lighting capabilities you’ll also find occupancy and temperature sensors. It sports a clean look and should fit well into most smart homes. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

We also spotted the ecobee4 HomeKit Smart Thermostat with Room Sensor for $185 Prime shipped from Woot. Customers without Prime will be charged $6 for shipping. Third-party Amazon sellers have it listed for $195, ushering in a minimum of $10 in savings. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Speaking of HomeKit, did you see our coverage of Aqara’s new Smart Light Switch? Pricing starts at $36, and best of all, there are two models that do not require a neutral wire, making them a solid choice for anyone living in an older home.

ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch features:

BEYOND SMART LIGHTING: With built-in motion detection, ambient light sensors, and built-in Alexa you can control your home’s lighting like never before.

EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: It only takes about 45 minutes, thanks to an in-app step-by-step walkthrough and handy videos. Everything you need comes in the box—no need for an electrician.

CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE: Don’t feel like getting off the couch? No problem. Use the Eco bee mobile app on your Android or iOS device to switch the lights on or off – or just go ahead and Ask Alexa.

