MSI’s THIN gaming laptop has a RTX 2060 GPU + 512GB SSD for $849 (Reg. $999)

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is offering the MSI THIN Gaming Laptop with 2.4GHz i5/8GB/512GB (9SEXR-249) for $849 shipped. Normally going for $999 at Newegg, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a 9th generation Intel i5 processor, this laptop is great for both gaming and productivity. Alongside the 4-core/8-thread CPU, you’ll also find 8GB of RAM and NVIDIA’s RTX 2060 graphics card. The RTX 2060 is perfect for 1080p gaming and can leverage RTX Voice for enhanced vocals whenever you’re recording audio or in-game. MSI is well-rated at Amazon.

While today’s lead deal sports a 15-inch display, you can upgrade to the ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop with a 17-inch screen at $815 on Amazon. This model sports 2.1GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/512GB and packs the Radeon RX 560X graphics card. Offering slightly less power than today’s lead deal, this is still a great purchase if you need a larger display while on-the-go.

Looking for something a bit more portable? The Microsoft Surface Go 2 8GB/128GB is a great option. Clocking in at $550, this portable tablet can also function as a laptop if you pick up the optional Type Cover. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

MSI THIN Gaming Laptop features:

GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB GDDR6

Intel Core i5 9th Gen 9300H (2.40 GHz)

8 GB Memory 512 GB NVMe SSD

15.6″ 1920 x 1080 IPS-Level 120 Hz Thin Bezel

