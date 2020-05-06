Today Microsoft is expanding its roster of Surface devices with a refreshed entry-level Go 2 alongside the flagship Book 3. That’s on top of its first pair of truly wireless earbuds, new over-ear ANC cans, and some USB-C docks for its latest computers. All of the new unveils are slated to ship later this month and are now available for pre-order. Head below for a closer look at the Surface Go 2 and everything else from today’s announcement.

Surface Go 2

Headlining today’s announcement from Microsoft is the new Surface Go 2, the latest device in its stable of personal computing. As the smallest Surface tablet from the company, it now comes equipped with a larger 10.5-inch PixelSense display and boasts up to 64% faster performance than its predecessor. This time around, there’s a single USB-C slot, which is joined by Surface Connect port and microSDXC card reader.

Other enhancements bring a new dual-microphone array, 5MP front-facing camera, and more. The baseline Intel Pentium Gold processor starts at $399 and includes 4GB of RAM as well as 64GB of eMMC. There are also a new Core m3 model, as well as some higher-end confirmations, which start at $629—all of the versions rock Surface Pen and Type Cover compatibility. Shipping is slated for May 12.

Surface Book 3

Stepping up into flagship territory, Microsoft is also introducing its new Surface Book 3, which is touted as the company’s most powerful laptop to date. Performance is hoping to prove that claim by being “up to 50% more powerful” than its predecessor. With 13- and 15-inch configurations available, other notable features like up to 17.5-hours of battery life, a new PixelSense display, and up to 32GB of RAM are included. Of course, there’s still the unique hinge design that made the original stand out. Surface Book 3 starts at $1,599 and will be available beginning May 21.

Surface Headphone 2

Microsoft isn’t stopping at just refreshing two of its computers today, as we’re also getting a look at its new Surface Headphone 2. With a nearly identical design to the previous-generation model, you’re now looking at 20-hours of playback per charge, up from 15. There’s still active noise cancellation, and soon Microsoft is also introducing support for aptX Bluetooth. The price is also getting a notable cut to $249, which is $100 off the MSRP from the other pair of cans.

There’s also the new Surface Earbuds, which take on the true wireless trend with a $199 price tag. The compact, disk-shaped earbuds pack 8-hours of playback per charge (or up to 24 with the charging case) and include touch panels on the outside for controlling music and the like. They’ll start shipping on May 12, just Luke the Headphone 2.

Accessories

To round out all of the new products today, Microsoft has also unveiled two new hubs to complement its Surface Go 2 and Book 3. Fittingly named Surface Dock 2, the latest companion accessory expands your workstation with “a simple magnetic click” thanks to a proprietary new connector. At $259.99, you’ll get four USB-C ports, two USB-A 3.2 ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet jack. There’s also a more affordable Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub, which enters at $99.99.

Source: Microsoft

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!