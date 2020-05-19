Nokia PureView 9 offers multiple cameras, now from $330 (Reg. $500)

- May. 19th 2020 7:17 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Nokia 9 PureView 128GB Android Smartphone for $379.99 shipped. While stock is dwindling at Amazon, you can lock-in the discounted price there or find deals from $329.99 at Best Buy if you activate today, although additional charges will apply. Today’s deal is $120 less than our previous mention and the lowest we’ve all-time at Amazon. PureView 9 features five 12MP cameras on the back and a 20MP front-facing camera, all of which come together to deliver notable image quality. Other features include 128GB of on-board storage, a six-inch pOLED display and more. We just went hands-on over at 9to5Google, calling it “a potential camera game-changer” while reviews at Amazon are generally positive.

Put your savings to work and grab a new case to go with your Nokia 9 Pureview. There is a number of options out there on the market today, so take your choice from a variety of styles. Our top pick is the MoKo clear case, which is an easy way to keep your device safe without adding too much bulk. Not to mention, it will show off that impressive camera array on the back.

Nokia 9 PureView features:

  • GSM / 4G LTE Compatible
  • North American Variant
  • 5 12MP Rear Cameras
  • 20MP Front-Facing Camera
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • 128GB Storage Capacity + 6GB of RAM
  • 5.99″ pOLED Touchscreen Display
  • Integrated Fingerprint Sensor
  • Android 9.0 Pie + Android One

