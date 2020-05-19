Amazon’s USB-C Fire HD 10 includes a 32GB microSD card at $110 (Reg. $150+)

QVC is currently offering the Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB plus 32GB microSD Card for $109.96 shipped. Normally $150, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to $100 several months ago. Amazon’s latest Fire HD 10 includes a USB-C port, making it super simple to charge if you have any other Type-C-enabled devices around your home. You’ll get a 10.1-inch HD screen here, which is perfect for watching movies, YouTube, or playing games on. Plus, the included 32GB microSD card doubles your storage, making it super simple to download extra games and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Looking to spend a bit less? The certified refurbished Fire HD 8 is a great choice. Shipping with a 1-year warranty, it’ll cost just $70 at Amazon. This is a previous-generation model, so you’ll not be getting USB-C or a larger 10-inch display.

However, Amazon did just refresh its 8-inch lineup with the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus. It has upgraded internals and a slightly new design, making it a great option for all. Give our announcement coverage a look if this is interesting at all to you.

Amazon Fire HD 10 features:

10.1″ 1080p full HD display; 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)

Now 30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM

Longer battery life—Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle

2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

