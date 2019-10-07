Following last month’s keynote event, which saw a complete refresh of Amazon’s smart home lineup, the online giant is today unveiling a pair of new tablets. The brand’s Fire HD 10 and a kid-focused Kindle are each getting a makeover today with upgraded specs, a new processor, and the welcomed inclusion of USB-C charging. Amazon’s new Fire HD 10 will start at $149 while the Kids edition Kindle is priced from $110 with the usual addition of Freetime Unlimited. Head below for a look at everything upgraded in today’s Fire HD 10 announcement from Amazon.

Amazon unveils new Fire HD 10 tablet

The Fire HD 10 tablet retains, you guessed it, a 10.1-inch display with a full 1080p panel. A new and updated octa-core processor offers 2.0GHz speeds, which is backed by 2GB worth of RAM. Amazon promises that this will deliver a more fluid experience, allowing users to “easily switch between apps, stream movies, and browse the web.”

A new battery inside delivers up to 12 hours of use on a single charge, which is amongst the best Amazon has been able to produce for its Fire HD lineup. Other notable specs include the addition of USB-C charging and “enhanced” dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi support. Of course, there’s the usual Alexa hands-free support and dual cameras, as well.

Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices, details today’s upgrade further:

“We’ve made our best tablet even better with a faster processor, longer battery life, and faster charging. The all-new Fire HD 10 has everything you need for entertainment with plenty of storage for your favorite videos, games, music, and books at home or on the go—and still under $150.”

Kindle Kids hits as well

Alongside today’s Fire HD 10 upgrade, a kid’s version of the Kindle is also hitting the scene. Amazon continues to blow away the competition when it comes to kid-focused tablets thanks to their worry-free two-year warranty and the inclusion of FreeTime Unlimited, which delivers a vast library of content geared towards children.

Specs are mostly identical to the mainstream version here. The kid’s tablet does, however, ship with a variety of cases, in your choice of four different colors, to add a bit of extra protection along the way.

Pre-order today

The new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is available for pre-order today. Amazon is offering a 32GB version for $149.99, while the larger 64GB model is $189.99. Your choice of four different colors are available in both instances.

Meanwhile, Kindle Kids will sell for $109.99 with 32GB worth of storage and your choice of four different colors. Both devices are slated to ship on October 30th.

Source: Amazon

