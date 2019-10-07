Amazon intros new Fire HD 10 tablets with USB-C charging, more

- Oct. 7th 2019 9:55 am ET

New Toy of the Day
Pre-order
0

Following last month’s keynote event, which saw a complete refresh of Amazon’s smart home lineup, the online giant is today unveiling a pair of new tablets. The brand’s Fire HD 10 and a kid-focused Kindle are each getting a makeover today with upgraded specs, a new processor, and the welcomed inclusion of USB-C charging. Amazon’s new Fire HD 10 will start at $149 while the Kids edition Kindle is priced from $110 with the usual addition of Freetime Unlimited. Head below for a look at everything upgraded in today’s Fire HD 10 announcement from Amazon.

Amazon unveils new Fire HD 10 tablet

The Fire HD 10 tablet retains, you guessed it, a 10.1-inch display with a full 1080p panel. A new and updated octa-core processor offers 2.0GHz speeds, which is backed by 2GB worth of RAM. Amazon promises that this will deliver a more fluid experience, allowing users to “easily switch between apps, stream movies, and browse the web.”

A new battery inside delivers up to 12 hours of use on a single charge, which is amongst the best Amazon has been able to produce for its Fire HD lineup. Other notable specs include the addition of USB-C charging and “enhanced” dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi support. Of course, there’s the usual Alexa hands-free support and dual cameras, as well.

Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices, details today’s upgrade further:

“We’ve made our best tablet even better with a faster processor, longer battery life, and faster charging. The all-new Fire HD 10 has everything you need for entertainment with plenty of storage for your favorite videos, games, music, and books at home or on the go—and still under $150.”

Fire HD 10 Kids in blue

Kindle Kids hits as well

Alongside today’s Fire HD 10 upgrade, a kid’s version of the Kindle is also hitting the scene. Amazon continues to blow away the competition when it comes to kid-focused tablets thanks to their worry-free two-year warranty and the inclusion of FreeTime Unlimited, which delivers a vast library of content geared towards children.

Specs are mostly identical to the mainstream version here. The kid’s tablet does, however, ship with a variety of cases, in your choice of four different colors, to add a bit of extra protection along the way.

Pre-order today

The new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is available for pre-order today. Amazon is offering a 32GB version for $149.99, while the larger 64GB model is $189.99. Your choice of four different colors are available in both instances.

Meanwhile, Kindle Kids will sell for $109.99 with 32GB worth of storage and your choice of four different colors. Both devices are slated to ship on October 30th.

Source: Amazon

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Pre-order

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp