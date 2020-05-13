Amazon is pushing out a significant update to its Fire HD 8 lineup this morning with upgraded internals and slightly higher price tags. While Amazon has historically introduced two models during refreshes each year, a standard HD and a kid-focused configuration, this update is delivering three new models at price points starting at $90 and is the first notable announcement since September. Each of which are priced at a $10 premium from the previous-generation. With more options, Amazon is expanding its “Goldilocks” approach, offering consumers a wide range of tablets at varying price points to meet different needs. Of course, you’ll still get a custom version of Android here, Amazon’s Fire OS, along with access to all the usual content hubs and streaming services we’ve come to expect. You’ll find full details and pricing on all of Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 models down below.

Amazon intros new Fire HD 8

The latest tablet from Amazon, dubbed the Fire HD 8, naturally has an 8-inch display as you’d expect. But it’s the internals that are seeing the most notable upgrades today. Amazon promises that the latest rendition of its Fire HD 8 tablet arrives with a 30% faster processor than the previous-generation. Specifically, it sports a 2GHz quad-core processor with 2GB worth of RAM.

Fire HD 8 arrives with USB-C connectivity and your choice of 32 and 64GB capacities, along with the option of microSD card expansion. Of course, there is the usual hands-free Alexa capabilities. That’s alongside dual 2MP cameras, one on the front and one on the back.

Of course, this won’t be the fastest tablet out there, but it should do just fine with basic tasks like browsing the web and streaming shows. It’s priced accordingly at $90 and available in your choice of four colors.

Plus is a new addition

Amazon is introducing a new model as part of today’s announcement with the Fire HD 8 Plus, which comes in at $110. While the display remains the same, it comes with upgraded RAM at 3GB, alongside the same 2GHz processor. In theory this should result in a more snappier experience.

The Fire HD 8 Plus supports wireless charging alongside an optional dock that’s available as bundle for a pricier $140 MSRP.

Fire HD 8 Kids offer friendly content, more

The Fire HD 8 Kids version doesn’t differ much from past generation models, delivering extra content and the usual 2-year worry-free guarantee. Parental controls and your choice of three different colors round out the list of notable features here. It remain a great option for parents looking for a more affordable alternative than an iPad. Starts at $140.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!