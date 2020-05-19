VUDU’s 3 for $15 sale includes the Divergent series in 4K, John Wick, more

VUDU is currently offering a 3 for $15 4K movie sale with quite a few great discounts. One of our favorites is the Divergent series, which you can grab all three movies for $15 in 4K right now. For comparison, at Google Play, you’d spend $35 for the three movies in HD quality. The Divergent series is a unique cinematic masterpiece, in my opinion. It brings you through an era where humanity is split up into factions, and what happens when you fit into multiple factions at one time. Rated 4.5/5 stars. There’s plenty more on sale at VUDU, so head below for some of our favorites or drop by this landing page to view it all.

Our top 3 for $15 picks:

More of a Disney fan? Well, Apple has a ton of movies on sale with prices starting at just $1. You’ll find Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and more on sale here, so be sure to swing by so you don’t miss out.

More about the Divergent series:

Join the spectacular adventure as Tris (Shailene Woodley)—a Divergent who will never fit in a future world divided by factions—unites with the mysterious Four (Theo James) to unlock the truth about the past, fighting to protect her loved ones and save her city in the first three action-packed movies from The Divergent Series.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!