Apple drops Disney films to all-time lows in new sale, bundles, more from $1

- May. 19th 2020 8:56 am ET

0

Apple has a fresh sale today featuring Disney movies at $10, along with a host of other markdowns from $5. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental. It’s a great time to load up on some fresh content. Just make sure to also check out yesterday’s big TV show sale, which offers complete series from $10. Hit the jump for top picks and more.

Disney films hit all-time lows

A number of Disney titles are discounted today at 50% off with prices now down to $10. These prices match the best we’ve seen all-time. If you’re not ready to dive into a Disney+ subscription, this is a great way to load up your library with iconic films. Here are a few of our top picks:

Other notable deals this week

This week’s $0.99 rental is Small Foot starring James Corden. Regularly $5 or more, this movie has excellent ratings so far.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp