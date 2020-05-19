Apple drops Disney films to all-time lows in new sale, bundles, more from $1

Apple has a fresh sale today featuring Disney movies at $10, along with a host of other markdowns from $5. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental. It’s a great time to load up on some fresh content. Just make sure to also check out yesterday’s big TV show sale, which offers complete series from $10. Hit the jump for top picks and more.

Disney films hit all-time lows

A number of Disney titles are discounted today at 50% off with prices now down to $10. These prices match the best we’ve seen all-time. If you’re not ready to dive into a Disney+ subscription, this is a great way to load up your library with iconic films. Here are a few of our top picks:

Other notable deals this week

This week’s $0.99 rental is Small Foot starring James Corden. Regularly $5 or more, this movie has excellent ratings so far.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!