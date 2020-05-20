CORSAIR’s dual SSD mounting bracket falls to Amazon low at just $5

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Dual SSD 3.5-inch Mounting Bracket for $4.99 Prime shipped. Normally around $8, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. If your desktop has room for a 3.5-inch hard drive, but no way to mount a 2.5-inch SSD, this bracket fixes that. It has room for two SSDs and easily mounts in your old HDD slot. This slim bracket can hold both 9mm and 7.5mm drives, making it great for a plethora of uses. Plus, it’s not limited to just CORSAIR SSDs, as it functions well with all brands just the same. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

The CORSAIR bracket is among the best pricing we’ve ever seen for an adapter like this. And while today’s deal is great if you already have SATA cables and the like, if you don’t, well, it’s not the best option for you. Valuegist has an adapter that includes screws and a SATA cable for just $5.50, costing much less than purchasing today’s lead deal and a SATA cable separately.

For other storage needs, you’ll absolutely want to check out WD’s Elements Desktop HDD. It sports an insane 14TB of storage and is down to $250 right now.

CORSAIR Dual SSD Mounting Bracket features:

Fits in any form factor desktop computer case with at least one standard 3.5″ internal drive bay

Adapts 3.5″ internal drive bay for use with up to two 2.5″ SSDs

Supports 7mm and 9.5mm height standard SSDs

Adjustable mounting holes for symmetrical and asymmetrical dual SSD mounting

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!