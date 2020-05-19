WD’s Elements Desktop HDD has an insane 14TB capacity: $250 (Reg. $280)

Newegg is offering the WD Elements 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $249.99 shipped with the code EMCDKGR36 at checkout. This is down from its $310 list and $280 going rate at B&H. Similar models go for $300 sale at Best Buy, and is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering an insane 14TB of desktop-based storage, this external hard drive sits next to your computer and plugs in via a USB 3.0 port. Whether you need extra storage for your movie collection, photography, or just want to keep your computer backed up via Time Machine, this external HDD is a great solution. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Step down to 8TB of storage from 14TB to save big. We recently spotted that Staples is offering the Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8TB Desktop HDD for $130. However, Seagate’s HDD has a built-in 2-port USB 3.0 hub on the front, further expanding your capabilities in a way that WD just can’t match.

For speedier and more portable storage, be sure to check out Samsung’s T7 USB-C SSDs. Having just released this morning, pricing starts at $110 and goes up from there depending on what size you need.

WD Elements 14TB Hard Drive features:

Fast data transfers

High-capacity add-on storage

Plug-and-play ready for Windows PCs

Western Digital quality inside and out

2-Year manufacturer’s limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

