Streamline cleanup with Dyson’s V10 Animal Vacuum: $270 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V10 Animal Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner for $269.99 shipped. That’s $330 off its original price and beats the lowest refurbished offer we have tracked by $10. When compared to the already-powerful Dyson V7, this unit offers 55% more suction. Despite the extra power, you’ll still have up to 60-minutes of runtime on a single charge. Three cleaning modes allow you to prioritize power or battery life depending on your needs. This unit is backed by a 6-month Dyson warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Oh, and don’t forget to sign up for a free Rakuten account to bag 15% back in rewards cash on this purchase.

Forfeit Dyson branding and some battery life to save big on Dirt Devil’s Power Swerve Vacuum Cleaner at $87. Arguably it doesn’t look as nice, but you can still cut the cord and vacuum for up to 20-minutes at a time.

If a Dyson V8 will do the trick, swing by yesterday’s find to score a refurbished one of those for $200. This is just one part of eBay’s Memorial Day sale, roll over to our post to see what else is up for grabs.

Dyson V10 Animal Vacuum features:

Powerful suction to deep clean everywhere. 55% more suction than the Dyson V7.

Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home – Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria.

Engineered for whole-home, deep cleaning. Suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.

3 Cleaning modes. For the right power where you need it.

