Streamline cleanup with Dyson’s V10 Animal Vacuum: $270 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

- May. 20th 2020 3:10 pm ET

$270
0

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V10 Animal Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner for $269.99 shipped. That’s $330 off its original price and beats the lowest refurbished offer we have tracked by $10. When compared to the already-powerful Dyson V7, this unit offers 55% more suction. Despite the extra power, you’ll still have up to 60-minutes of runtime on a single charge. Three cleaning modes allow you to prioritize power or battery life depending on your needs. This unit is backed by a 6-month Dyson warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Oh, and don’t forget to sign up for a free Rakuten account to bag 15% back in rewards cash on this purchase.

Forfeit Dyson branding and some battery life to save big on Dirt Devil’s Power Swerve Vacuum Cleaner at $87. Arguably it doesn’t look as nice, but you can still cut the cord and vacuum for up to 20-minutes at a time.

If a Dyson V8 will do the trick, swing by yesterday’s find to score a refurbished one of those for $200. This is just one part of eBay’s Memorial Day sale, roll over to our post to see what else is up for grabs.

Dyson V10 Animal Vacuum features:

  • Powerful suction to deep clean everywhere. 55% more suction than the Dyson V7.
  • Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home – Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria.
  • Engineered for whole-home, deep cleaning. Suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.
  • 3 Cleaning modes. For the right power where you need it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$270
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Rakuten

Rakuten
Dyson

About the Author