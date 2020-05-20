Ground coffee and K-cups from $4.50: Dunkin’, Starbucks, Green Mountain, more

Amazon is now offering a 12-ounce package of Dunkin’ Original Blend Medium Roast Ground Coffee for $4.74 after you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. And remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $6 or more at Amazon, today’s deal is among the lowest we have tracked and at least 20% off the going rate. This pre-ground coffee, described as a medium roast of the brand’s original blend, will bring a little taste of Dunkin’ Donuts home. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. Head below for some notable K-cup offers.

Over at Best Buy today, you’ll find a series of notable deals on K-cups, all with 4+ star ratings. There are a host of 40- and 48-pack deals from $20 on various brands including Swiss Miss, Green Mountain, Starbucks, Donut Shop, and much more. Everything is at the lowest price we can find and about $9 off the going rate, making this 1-day sale a great time to stock up.

If you’re in the market for a new K-cup machine, Keurig’s attractive K-Slim brewer is down at $70 on Amazon today. Also, be sure to browse through our latest coffee feature for tips and some affordable accessories.

More on the Dunkin’ Original Blend Ground Coffee:

Classic, quintessential, a masterpiece – whatever you want to call it – our Original Blend is everything you love about Dunkin’ Donuts coffee ground into one delicious roast. Smooth and flavorful, Original Blend delivers our signature taste and easy drinkability in every cup. It’s no frills. It all started with a single donut restaurant in Quincy, Massachusetts 60 years ago. Our Dunkin’ Donuts coffee has fueled a phenomenon. Rich and smooth, our legendary coffee is made from only premium Arabica beans. You can experience the signature Dunkin’ Donuts taste from the comfort of your home.

