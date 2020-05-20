Keurig’s attractive K-Slim brewer is now down at $70 on Amazon (Reg. $110)

Amazon is offering the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker for $69.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $110 at Best Buy and Target, today’s offer is nearly $10 below our previous mention and the best we can find. Walmart is currently charging $79 for comparison. This model features a slim 5-inch footprint that will neatly fit on your countertop or side table. Along with 3-cup size options and a multi-cup, removable water reservoir, this model provides that extremely convenient single-serve brew to your morning routine. It is also travel mug-friendly with a 7-inch clearance via the removable drip tray. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 950 Best Buy customers. More details below.

There are certainly more affordable K-cup brewers out there, like this Mueller Pro at under $40 Prime shipped. But if you are going to go with the K-Slim model, a great add-on is the Keurig My K-Cup Universal Reusable Coffee Filter. Regularly $15 and currently on sale for $9 at Best Buy, this handy device will allow you to brew your own fresh ground beans through the Keurig machine.

If you prefer pour-over coffee, you’ll want to take a closer look at this deal on Bodum’s cork and steel gooseneck kettle. However, our latest coffee feature has some great tips and affordable accessories to take your brew to the next level as well.

More on the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker:

Get your much-needed caffeine fix with this Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker. The compact design easily fits on your kitchen counter or side table, while the single-serve design lets you have a cup of joe in few easy steps. This Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker has a drip tray to hold overflows and keep your counter neat.

