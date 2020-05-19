Bodum’s cork and steel gooseneck kettle hits all-time low at $30 (25% off)

Bodum is offering its Melior Gooseneck Water Kettle for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40 direct and over on Amazon where it has never dropped below $36, today’s deal is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked. This electric kettle features cordless pouring, attractive cool-touch cork handles, and an “ergonomic design” that works great with pour-over coffee makers. It has a 27-ounce capacity and is made of a “durable” stainless steel that looks great on the countertop. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

All things considered, outside of lesser known brands, most electric gooseneck-style kettles go for significantly more than today’s lead deal. However, if you don’t mind forgoing the extended spout design, the AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Kettle is a great alternative at $22, if this $15.50 Ovente won’t do the trick.

We also have some great deals today on Avalon hot/cold water dispensers at up to $160 off, plus loads more kitchenware offers right here.

More on the Bodum Melior Gooseneck Water Kettle:

With its slim, elongated spout, compact body and powerful electric base, our gooseneck kettle is as efficient as it is eye-catching. Expertly designed and produced to the highest standards, our chic kettle is all you need to enhance your pour over brewing technique and enjoy every cup more. The spout is specially shaped to give you optimum control over the water flow for precision pouring at its very best. That leads to optimum extraction of the beans’ natural oils for the best possible taste and aroma.

