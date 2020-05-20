Load up on KIND and Larabar snacks via Amazon at up to 25% off from $7.50

Amazon is now offering a 30-pack of KIND Healthy Grains Dark Chocolate Chunk Bars for $11.86 when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $16 or so, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and is more than 25% off. Alternatively, you’ll find a 40-pack on sale for $15.80 when you opt for Subscribe & Save, down from the regular $21 or so. Completely GMO-, trans fat-, and gluten-free, these whole grain bars provide 18-grams of goodness by way of oats, millet, buckwheat, amaranth, and quinoa. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers and be sure to head below for today’s Larabar deals.

Amazon is also offering the 10-pack of Larabar Peanut Butter Cookie snack bars for $7.44 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. This is more than 15% off the regular $9 price tag and the lowest total we can find on the 4+ star-rated bars. Actually a healthier choice when it comes to snacks, they only have 3-ingredients including dates, peanuts, and sea salt.

While we are talking about healthier snacks and the like, you might want to swing by this morning’s Gold Box nutritional supplement deals. You’ll find BCAAs, and other pre/post-workout formulas starting from $12. Plus even more more in our home and sports deal hubs.

More on the KIND Healthy Grains Dark Chocolate Bars:

Contains 30 – 1.2oz KIND Healthy Grains Bars

We know, we know – it sounds indulgent. But this bar has five super grains including oats, buckwheat, millet, amaranth, and quinoa PLUS it packs 18g of whole grains per serving AND it’s tasty.

100% Whole Grains including 5 Super Grains: Oats, Millet, Buckwheat, Amaranth, Quinoa

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!