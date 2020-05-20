Amazon’s Gold Box is filled with workout supplements from $12 (Up to 48% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 48% off Old School Labs fitness supplements. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid ratings. One standout is the Old School Labs VINTAGE BLAST 2-Stage Pre-Workout (Blueberry Lemonade) for $27.95 or $25.16 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly $40, today’s offer is more than 35% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the lowest we can find. Designed for men and women, this is a two-stage pre-workout supplement to help “power you through workouts of all types.” Made in the USA, it is said to deliver key electrolytes and micronutrients that also help with “hydration, pH levels, and decreasing oxidation.” Rated 4+ stars from over 9,000 Amazon customers where it carries best-seller status. More deals below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Old School Labs fitness supplements Gold Box sale right here. The deals start from $12 and you’ll find everything from fat burners and post-workout formulas to creatine, collagen mixtures, and more.

We also have some great workout companion deals running right now. Apple Watch Series 3 returned to $179 today alongside Apple Watch Series 5 offers. Apple AirPods Pro are down at $220 while these Sony Noise Cancelling Earbuds are still 50% off.

There are also loads of workout apparel deals live from Nike, Under Armour, adidas, and more.

More on the Old School VINTAGE BLAST Pre Workout:

PRE WORKOUT IN TWO STAGES: The world’s first two-stage natural pre workout energy drink for men and women; steady delivery of ingredients to power you through workouts of all types, including cardio and home workouts.

TESTED AND TRUSTED: Third-party tested pre workout supplement with exclusively premium ingredients. No banned substances; can be used for bodybuilding or any athletic event.

