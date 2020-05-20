At $40, don’t pass up on Kwikset’s self-locking Keypad Deadbolt (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt (92640-001) for $39.82 shipped. That’s $20 off the regular rate there and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. Let’s cut to the chase, I own two of these and they’re great. While they may not be smart locks, I actually don’t mind a bit as a passcode has always been my preferred way to gain entry even when I had Schlage Sense deadbolts in my last home. It supports auto-locking, allowing you to set a 10- to 99-second timeframe for the door to self-secure. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If your current handle won’t pair nicely with this new lock, consider using some of today’s savings on the AmazonBasics Manchester Passage Door Lever at $17. Only a Phillips head screwdriver is needed for installation, and it’s rated highly at 4.6/5 stars.

Oh, and while you’re at it, why not consider streamlining your cleanup routine with Dyson’s V10 Animal Vacuum? We just spotted a refurbished model at an all-time low of $270. Considering that it originally fetched $600, this is an impressive discount that’s certainly worth a look.

Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt features:

Keyless entry with a motorized driven deadbolt for 1 touch locking, low battery indication, and easy install with just a screwdriver

For use on exterior doors where keyed entry and security is needed.Customizable automatic door locking after 10 to 99 seconds for peace of mind

6 customizable user codes along with temporary codes that can be used just once, perfect for visitors and service personnel

