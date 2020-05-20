ZUS Smart Vehicle Health Monitor helps with check engine codes, more at $40

Amazon is offering the nonda ZUS Smart Vehicle Health Monitor for $39.99 shipped. This comes within $0.39 of its all-time low and is the best available. If your vehicle has an OBD-II port, and most do, then this tool is a great one to have in your car. It plugs into the port under your dash and connects to your phone via Bluetooth. Turning on and auto-connecting every time you start your vehicle, the ZUS Health Monitor will give you real-time information about your car as you drive. From actual miles per gallon to helping you diagnose check engine codes and even showing you detailed information about how your car operates. Rated 3.6/5 stars. Head below for another great way to save on nonda’s Vehicle Health Monitor.

nonda is also offering the ZUS Smart Vehicle Health Monitor Mini for FREE when you pay shipping. This limited-time promotion is great if you’re wanting a similar monitor to today’s lead deal, though it does come in a slightly different form factor. You’ll also lose out on Prime shipping, and it could take several weeks to arrive.

If you’re looking to save a few bucks, but still want to be able to find out what the check engine light means for your car, we’ve got a great alternative for you. The Foseal OBD-II Wi-Fi Reader is $22 Prime shipped and gets the job done. You’ll need a third-party app to use it, like Torque on Android or inCarDoc for iPhone. But, in the end, it’ll still give you some diagnostic info about your vehicle and allow you to clear check engine codes, even though the software might not be quite as neatly polished.

For those who already have an OBD-II scanner, or just have no desire to own one, nonda has you covered with its ZUS Smart Car Charger. Coming in at $34 shipped on Amazon, the Smart Car Charger connects to your phone over Bluetooth and marks its location every time you leave your vehicle. This helps you to always remember where you parked. Plus, it has two built-in USB charging ports, capable of a combined 36W Quick Charge output.

nonda ZUS Smart Vehicle Health Monitor features:

[Engine health monitor] keep tabs on your engine health with real-time alerts. Decode engine error Codes, which normally costs a $100 trip to the mechanic.

[Safety center] world’s first predictive algorithm analyzes historical engine data for potential issues.

[Pro Dashboard] Monitor and log your car data like a pro. (*Ezzysaver Dashboard in the previous version has been upgraded to Pro Dashboard.)

[Easy Self-Install] The ZUS Smart Vehicle Health Monitor is designed to be easily installed – just plug it into your car’s OBD II port and you’re ready to go.

