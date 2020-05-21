This 1080p dash cam records your drives + more for just $30 (Reg. $50)

apeman store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Mini Dash Camera for $29.99 shipped with the code 8MKTWS53 at checkout and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $50 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a compact form-factor, this dash camera easily mounts on your windshield and shouldn’t obstruct your vision at all. Plus, given that it records at 1080p FHD, you’ll have nice and crispy footage that should include easy-to-read license plates and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to pick up a 32GB microSD card. At just $7.50 on Amazon, this microSD card comes with a bundled adapter that makes it super simple to transfer footage from your dash camera to computer.

To capture both the inside and outside of your vehicle at the same time, then Anker’s Roav Dual Dash Cam Duo is perfect for you. We spotted it on sale yesterday for $90, which is down from its $130 going rate. Packing a built-in GPS and dual lenses, this dash camera is a great all-in-one solution.

apeman 1080p Mini Dash Camera features:

SELF DEVELOPMENT & BRAND NEW DESIGN – C420 continues the lightweight, mini design of the previous version; it can be perfectly hidden behind the rear mirror. The appearance, texture and the upgrade of the button make the product feel more comfortable; the operation is still simple and friendly to new users.

1080P FULL HD & SUPER NIGHT VISION – 1080P Full HD recording and advanced sensor ensure full high-definition recording during the day and night. Equipped with a wide-angle camera of 170°, it captures every detail on the way.

24/7 REASSURING ALL-WEATHER MONITORING – The car recorder includes Motion Detection and Parking Monitoring. It automatically starts recording when it detects a collision or shakes, providing you with security every moment.

