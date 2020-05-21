Coway’s HEPA Air Purifier hits best 2020 Amazon price of $155.50 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the Coway HEPA Air Purifier (AP-1512HH) for $155.65 shipped. That’s around $65 off recent pricing and is the lowest we’ve tracked in 2020. This sleek air purifier aims to blend well with most home decor while also capturing everything from pollutants to allergens. It’s capable of purifying a 361-square-foot space, making it great for living room, bedroom, and everything in between. A colored LED on the outside “lets you know how clean or dirty your indoor air is every minute.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re mainly interested in removing odors from a given room, have a look at BLANDSTRS Air Purifier for $18. The entire unit resides in a single outlet, ensuring you won’t need to forfeit any floor space in your home.

While we’re talking home goods, why not check out the deal we spotted on Woods’ 25-foot Extension Cord? It’s only $14, which is 30% off what you’d typically spend. Instead of just giving you one outlet, this cord delivers three, adding two more than you had before.

Coway HEPA Air Purifier features:

Coway Mighty (AP-1512HH) is designed to accommodate room sizes up to 361 sq.ft (CADR: Dust 246 / Pollen 240 / Smoke 233 cb. ft.).

4 Stage Filtration System (Pre-filter, Deodorization filter, True HEPA filter, Vital Ion) captures and reduces up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air, including pollen, pollutants and other allergens. It also reduces volatile organic compounds and reduces odor.

Coway Mighty pollution sensor communicates indoor air quality in real-time. The brightly colored LED lets you know how clean or dirty your indoor air is every minute of the day. And it features a timer, and filter lifetime indicator.

