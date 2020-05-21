Coway’s HEPA Air Purifier hits best 2020 Amazon price of $155.50 (Reg. $220)

- May. 21st 2020 4:48 pm ET

$155.50
0

Amazon is offering the Coway HEPA Air Purifier (AP-1512HH) for $155.65 shipped. That’s around $65 off recent pricing and is the lowest we’ve tracked in 2020. This sleek air purifier aims to blend well with most home decor while also capturing everything from pollutants to allergens. It’s capable of purifying a 361-square-foot space, making it great for living room, bedroom, and everything in between. A colored LED on the outside “lets you know how clean or dirty your indoor air is every minute.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re mainly interested in removing odors from a given room, have a look at BLANDSTRS Air Purifier for $18. The entire unit resides in a single outlet, ensuring you won’t need to forfeit any floor space in your home.

While we’re talking home goods, why not check out the deal we spotted on Woods’ 25-foot Extension Cord? It’s only $14, which is 30% off what you’d typically spend. Instead of just giving you one outlet, this cord delivers three, adding two more than you had before.

Coway HEPA Air Purifier features:

  • Coway Mighty (AP-1512HH) is designed to accommodate room sizes up to 361 sq.ft (CADR: Dust 246 / Pollen 240 / Smoke 233 cb. ft.).
  • 4 Stage Filtration System (Pre-filter, Deodorization filter, True HEPA filter, Vital Ion) captures and reduces up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air, including pollen, pollutants and other allergens. It also reduces volatile organic compounds and reduces odor.
  • Coway Mighty pollution sensor communicates indoor air quality in real-time. The brightly colored LED lets you know how clean or dirty your indoor air is every minute of the day. And it features a timer, and filter lifetime indicator.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roborock H6

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$155.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Coway

About the Author