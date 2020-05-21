Multiply and extend an outlet with Woods’ 25-Ft. Extension Cord: $14 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Woods 3-outlet 25-foot Extension Cord for $14.06 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate and is within a couple bucks of its all-time low there. This all-weather extension cord extends the reach of a power outlet by 25-feet. On top of this you’ll also garner two more grounded power sources. A dark colorway allows it to easily blend in well with your lawn, mulch, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

In case you were debating the overall value above, to undercut it you’d need to grab an AmazonBasics 15-foot Extension Cord. Not only is it 40% shorter, it only has a single outlet. That being said, it could serve as a lower-cost solution for anyone who doesn’t need those specific features.

If you’re wary of using cords, scope out today’s Greenworks Amazon Gold Box. There you’ll find a 40V Lawn Mower at up to $120 off. Peruse the rest of the sale to find deals from $70.

Woods 3-outlet 25-foot Extension Cord features:

HEAVY DUTY 25 ft 3 outlet extension cord

Ideal for use on farms, ranches and other agricultural areas

ALL WEATHER cord remains flexible in every weather condition allowing cord to stay tangle free during use

WATER RESISTANT vinyl jacket is chemical, oil and moisture resistant

THREE GROUNDED OUTLETS allow you to power multiple appliances at once

DURABLE 14 gauge, 3 pronged extension cord with reinforced blades prevent accidental bending or breaking

POWERFUL 15 Amps, 125 volts, 1,875 watt extension cord

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!