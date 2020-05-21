Multiply and extend an outlet with Woods’ 25-Ft. Extension Cord: $14 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Woods 3-outlet 25-foot Extension Cord for $14.06 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate and is within a couple bucks of its all-time low there. This all-weather extension cord extends the reach of a power outlet by 25-feet. On top of this you’ll also garner two more grounded power sources. A dark colorway allows it to easily blend in well with your lawn, mulch, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
In case you were debating the overall value above, to undercut it you’d need to grab an AmazonBasics 15-foot Extension Cord. Not only is it 40% shorter, it only has a single outlet. That being said, it could serve as a lower-cost solution for anyone who doesn’t need those specific features.
If you’re wary of using cords, scope out today’s Greenworks Amazon Gold Box. There you’ll find a 40V Lawn Mower at up to $120 off. Peruse the rest of the sale to find deals from $70.
Woods 3-outlet 25-foot Extension Cord features:
- HEAVY DUTY 25 ft 3 outlet extension cord
- Ideal for use on farms, ranches and other agricultural areas
- ALL WEATHER cord remains flexible in every weather condition allowing cord to stay tangle free during use
- WATER RESISTANT vinyl jacket is chemical, oil and moisture resistant
- THREE GROUNDED OUTLETS allow you to power multiple appliances at once
- DURABLE 14 gauge, 3 pronged extension cord with reinforced blades prevent accidental bending or breaking
- POWERFUL 15 Amps, 125 volts, 1,875 watt extension cord
