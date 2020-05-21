Google’s annual Memorial Day sale is now live at various retailers with free shipping across the board. Headlining this time around is Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor at $149 via Amazon. That’s down $50 from the usual $199 price tag and a match of our previous mention. You can grab a two-pack for $238, as well. This offer is also available at BuyDig and Home Depot. Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor delivers full-on 24/7 access with a weatherproof design and integrated smartphone alerts to help you keep an eye on the action. Its magnetic base also makes it easy to mount wherever needed. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for plenty of additional Google Memorial Day sale deals.

You’ll find Google Memorial Day sale markdowns on the brand’s popular Nest WiFi routers with a single-pack going for $149. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate. You can grab two routers for $239, which is down $60 from Amazon’s typical price. Finally, a 3-pack is also down $50 to $299. The latest version of Nest Wifi offers a 2-node system that covers up to 3,800-square feet at a time, blanketing your home, office, or other space with fast internet. There’s also built-in Nest functionality here, parental controls, and Assistant capabilities. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Other notable Google Memorial Day sale deals:

Google Nest Cam Outdoor features:

Security has never looked so good. Meet Nest Cam Outdoor. It stands watch 24/7, rain or shine. Plugs into power so you never have to worry about dead batteries. And sends an alerts to your phone when it detects activity. It even lets you talk back through the Nest app. This is what an outdoor security camera should be.

