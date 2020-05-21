Intel’s just-released i7-10700K 8-core processor gets first discount to $387

- May. 21st 2020 1:54 pm ET

$450 $387
Amazon is offering the Intel Core i7-10700K 8-core 3.8GHz Unlocked Processor for $387 shipped. Normally closer to $450, this is the first major price drop that we’ve seen, and subsequently, is a new all-time low. Offering 8-cores and 16-threads, this processor is perfect for higher-end gaming computers or workstation setups. It has a base clock of 3.8GHz and boosts up to 5.1GHz. However, since this is an unlocked processor, it can be overclocked if you have a supported motherboard and ample cooling. You’ll need an LGA1200 motherboard to use this processor, and given that it’s an unlocked CPU, we’d suggest opting for a Z490 model. Intel is well-rated overall.

With your savings, you’ll absolutely need to pick up a cooler, given that Intel’s unlocked processors don’t include one in the box. The Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo is a tried and true cooler for those on a budget. Coming in at $35 shipped on Amazon, nearly 13,000 happy customers have left a collective 4.5/5 star rating.

Not ready to drop nearly $400 on a processor? AMD’s Ryzen 5 3600 is a great alternative. When I decided to build a new gaming computer after several years of not having one, I chose Ryzen 5 3600. It’s unlocked, overclockable, and offers 6-cores and 12-thread of processing power. At just $172 shipped, and being a #1 best-seller, it’s over 50% below today’s lead deal, and will still give ample power for both gaming and workstation-style tasks.

Intel Core i7-10700K CPU features:

  • 8 Cores / 16 Threads
  • Socket Type LGA 1200
  • Up to 5.1 GHz Unlocked
  • Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
  • Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Support
  • Intel Optane Memory Support

