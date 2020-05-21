Nalgene’s “virtually indestructible” 22-Oz. Water Bottle hits $6.50 (Save 40%)

- May. 21st 2020 12:29 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Nalgene On The Fly 22-ounce Water Bottle for $6.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 40% off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. Whether you’re working out, camping, or going on a hike, staying hydrated is important. This 22-ounce water bottle is a solid way to do it with a construction that’s “virtually indestructible.” Unsurprisingly it can handle going through the dishwasher, ensuring it’s easy to keep clean. A slim profile allows this bottle to easily fit in a backpack’s side pocket. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

When it comes to value, it’s hard to top the Nalgene above. Have a quick look at Amazon’s best-selling water bottles and you’ll see that most options are double the price and only a few come close.

Need a place to stow your new water bottle alongside a MacBook or iPad? We’ve got you covered with several Timbuk2 and Fossil backpack deals at up to 35% off. Prices start at $32, delivering quite a bit of value at an affordable price.

Nalgene 22-Oz. Water Bottle features:

  • For Your Everyday Adventures! Take your Nalgene bottle to the gym, office, camping, exploring and everywhere in between.
  • This Nalgene water bottle is completely leak proof, made of virtually indestructible BPA-free Tritan, easy to clean and dishwasher safe on the top rack.
  • Its slim shape and leak-proof cap make it ideal for workbags, gym bags, and backpacks alike – without worry that it’s going to give your stuff a soak.

