Nalgene’s “virtually indestructible” 22-Oz. Water Bottle hits $6.50 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Nalgene On The Fly 22-ounce Water Bottle for $6.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 40% off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. Whether you’re working out, camping, or going on a hike, staying hydrated is important. This 22-ounce water bottle is a solid way to do it with a construction that’s “virtually indestructible.” Unsurprisingly it can handle going through the dishwasher, ensuring it’s easy to keep clean. A slim profile allows this bottle to easily fit in a backpack’s side pocket. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

When it comes to value, it’s hard to top the Nalgene above. Have a quick look at Amazon’s best-selling water bottles and you’ll see that most options are double the price and only a few come close.

Need a place to stow your new water bottle alongside a MacBook or iPad? We’ve got you covered with several Timbuk2 and Fossil backpack deals at up to 35% off. Prices start at $32, delivering quite a bit of value at an affordable price.

Nalgene 22-Oz. Water Bottle features:

For Your Everyday Adventures! Take your Nalgene bottle to the gym, office, camping, exploring and everywhere in between.

This Nalgene water bottle is completely leak proof, made of virtually indestructible BPA-free Tritan, easy to clean and dishwasher safe on the top rack.

Its slim shape and leak-proof cap make it ideal for workbags, gym bags, and backpacks alike – without worry that it’s going to give your stuff a soak.

