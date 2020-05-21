Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $120 for today only (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $250)

- May. 21st 2020 6:51 am ET

Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $119.99 shipped. That’s down from the original $250 price tag and our previous $170 new condition mention. Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers full 1080p HD video feed of all your front porch happenings. With packages arriving daily, this is a great way to keep an eye on your deliveries and more. It works in conjunction with Amazon’s Echo lineup, including its display-focused devices, allow users to easily check-in on Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Includes the option for two-way communication via the built-in speaker and microphone. Includes a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Drop some of the “pro-grade” features for Ring’s entry-level model for $20 less. You’ll drop to 720p feeds, but otherwise can enjoy many of the same Alexa-friendly specs. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

  • Connect your Ring doorbell with Alexa then enable announcements to be alerted when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. Talk to visitors through compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.
  • Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
  • Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Ring

