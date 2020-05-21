SpiderHolster’s SpiderPro Camera System v2 hits all-time low at $100 ($50 off)

Adorama is offering the SpiderHolster SpiderPro Camera System v2 for $99.95 shipped. Normally $150 at Amazon, this is a match of its all-time low. If you’ve ever been on location at a shoot and wanted to keep your camera handy, but out of the way, this is a fantastic option. Hanging off your belt, there’s a clip that goes on the bottom of a camera and holds it out of the way when not in use. This setup includes the holster, belt, and the plate with pin. There’s a 2-position lock for further security, and it’s even compatible with all tripods. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you have a Peak Design backpack, then the company’s Capture Camera Clip is a great alternative at 30% below today’s lead deal. Coming in at $70 shipped, the Capture Camera Clip mounts to your backpack’s strap and easily secures your DSLR.

However, this universal camera clip is a fantastic option for those on a tighter budget. It can attach to your belt and hold your camera at the ready. Costing just $29 shipped, this is a must-have camera accessory for all.

SpiderHolster SpiderPro Camera System features:

INCLUDES: x1 SpiderPro Single Camera Belt v2, x1 SpiderPro Plate v2

PRO QUALITY: Designed for DSLR Cameras with heavier lenses and accessory gear.

TRIPOD COMPATIBLE: The SpiderPro Plate v2 has x2 built-in 1/4″-20 mount holes which pair with any tripod quick-release plate.

STRONG CONSTRUCTION: The SpiderPro belt is crafted to stand up to heavy loads and long days on the job. Whether you’re in the studio, in the woods, or vacationing abroad, your SpiderPro belt is up to the task.

