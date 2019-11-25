Peak Design is a fan-favorite just as much as it is a writer-favorite here at 9to5Toys. I’ve used their bags for years, taking them to CES, Israel, and everywhere in-between. The company just announced an updated Everyday Line V2 that packs multiple new designs and enhancements across the board. I’ve spent the last week or so with the brand-new Everyday Backpack V2 and Everyday Sling to bring you some first impressions, along with news on the rest of Peak Design’s Everyday Line updates.

Peak Design’s Everyday Backpack V2 or Zip is a worthy upgrade

The original Everyday Backpack is my longest-owned Peak Design backpack, only being beaten out by my Everyday Messenger 15 by a few months. I loved the bag and have carried it around the world, as it’s a fantastic travel companion for any photographer. The Everyday Backpack V2 is a fantastic upgrade for those who want some subtle new features along with an all-new color.

The first thing you’ll notice about the new Everyday Backpack V2 is that it looks…well, quite similar to the original Everyday Backpack. The changes to the design are more internal than external, and that’s entirely ok. The inside flap pockets received an update from what they used to be, giving a more organized look, which is something that I’ve wanted for a long time.

Another fantastic update is the way that the laptop and tablet sleeve work. If you had a 13-inch laptop with the previous generation, the bag would swallow up the device, making it hard to get it out. The new design allows you to change the depth of your laptop pocket, making sure that your machine is always at the top for easier access.

Now, for those who like the Everyday Backpack design but would prefer a zipper closure instead of the mag latch, Peak Design has you covered. The Everyday Backpack Zip is very similar in design to the normal Everyday Backpack, but it ditches the mag latch for a zipper, which can be easier to access for those who don’t like the regular style. The rest of the bag is virtually unchanged, so keep that in mind.

The Everyday Sling is a must-have for smaller situations

I have an Everyday Messenger 15 that I gave to my wife as it just wasn’t what I need in a camera bag. It’s too small for carrying everything I need on larger shoots and too big for smaller situations. The Everyday Sling 10L is the perfect in-between for me, as it offers perfect storage for my a6500 and two lenses along with my iPad Pro in the back pocket. The Sling comes in three sizes, 3L, 6L, and 10L. Personally, the 10L is my favorite, but for those who have a single camera body and lens, be sure to check out the 3L or 6L.

Inside the 10L, you’ll find three slots for your gear, an internal zipper pouch, and an external zipper pouch. The sling can convert into a waist strap, so you’ll have multiple ways to carry your gear, which is quite awesome if you ask me. I’m not a huge fan of the sling design, as it just isn’t comfortable for me. However, converting to a waist carry is something that I look forward to trying out for shorter trips.

Don’t lug your gear around, bring it with you in the Everyday Tote or Totepack

The Everyday Tote is a brand-new product from Peak that gives 15L of storage space with some fantastic additions. It has internal pockets to organize your gear, an “extra-wide top access port” that seals via a magnetic clasp for easy access or a weatherproof zipper for harsher conditions. The stretchy internal pocket for sunglasses remains, and you can fit up to a 13-inch laptop here.

Peak also launched the Everyday Totepack, which is a mixture of the Everyday Tote and Everyday Backpack. It has stoweable shoulder straps that make it convert from a tote to a backpack, quick-stash pockets, weatherproof top access that either folds or zips, a laptop compartment that fits up to a 15-inch computer and a tablet sleeve.

The Everyday Totepack is probably my favorite release from Peak this time around, offering a unique style that fits many different lifestyles. If you’re looking for a great all-in-one bag, this could be your best bet.

Peak Design Everyday Line V2 pricing and availability

Let’s start at the beginning. The Everyday Backpack 20L will set you back $259.95, and the 30L runs $289.95. The Everyday Backpack Zip 15L is $189.95, while the 20L Zip is $219.95. Peak’s updated Everyday Messenger 15L is $219.95.

The Everyday Sling starts at $79.95 for the 3L, goes to $99.95 for 6L, and $149.95 for the 10L. You’ll pay $149.95 for the Everyday Tote 15L, and $179.95 for the Totepack 20L.

