Chefman’s air fryer + rotisserie oven/dehydrator now $100 shipped (Reg. $150)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Chefman 6.3-Quart Digital Multi-Function Air Fryer for $99.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly $150 and currently starting at $145 via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s offer is within $10 of the Black Friday pricing and the lowest we can find. This combination air fryer also doubles as both a dehydrator and a rotisserie oven with all the necessary accessories included. It has a 6.3-quart capacity leaving you with more than enough space to feed the whole family as well as a pair of air flow racks for making your own beef jerky or fruit snacks. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, in case you have one at home already, you can drop $20 less on the Instant Pot air fryer lid to add that functionality to your existing multi-cooker. However there are some even more affordable air fryers out there if that’s all you’ll need. The Chefman TurboFry is a great option at $40 and with solid ratings. It only has a 2-quart capacity and won’t be able to handle a rotisserie chicken like today’s lead deal, but it will provide a much healthier batch of French fries than a typical deep fryer.

Be sure to swing by our household deals hub for even more offers including the Home Depot Memorial Day sale, and much more.

More on the Chefman 6.3-Quart Multi-Function Air Fryer :

Provide your kitchen a broad range of cooking capabilities with this 6L CHEFMAN multi-functional air fryer. This 3-in-1 air fryer cooks a variety of foods without unnecessary fat. The rotisserie accessory has a 360-degree rotation range to ensure food is evenly cooked, while the dehydration function of this CHEFMAN multi-functional air fryer provides healthier alternatives for fruit and vegetable snacks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!