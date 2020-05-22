Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale is now live with a large selection of deals on tools, outdoor essentials, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the RYOBI 15A 10-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw for $179. That’s a $40 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This miter saw arrives with everything needed to tackle basic DIY tasks thanks to its 10-inch sliding compound design, which lets you cut on the angle and more. That includes crown molding angles 0, 15, 22.5, 31.6, and 45-degree left and right for quick cut settings. A dust port makes it easy to collect dust and keep your work area somewhat neat and clean. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You can dive into the rest of the Home Depot Memorial Day sale here or head below for all of our top picks.

Another standout is the DEWALT ATOMIC 20V Max Drill Driver with two batteries for $99. That’s down at least 33% from the regular going rate and in line with our previous mentions this year. This is a great option to upgrade from a low-end drill to something more robust. This drill and driver combo weighs in at just over 2-pounds and features a built-in LED light and “340 UWO of power to help get the job done.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Dedicated landing pages for Home Depot’s various Memorial Day sales can be found here, including a large number of tool deals and more.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RYOBI Compound Miter Saw features:

RYOBI introduces the 15 Amp 10 in. Sliding Compound Miter Saw. This saw features a 15 Amp, 4,600 RPM motor and has a 12 in. cross cut capacity. The LED Cutline Indicator and work-light illuminates material to help improve accuracy of the cut and visibility. The extended miter range from 47° left and right provides versatility for all DIY and professional projects by accommodating a wide variety of cuts.

