Eddie Bauer takes 50% off your purchase during its Memorial Day Sale

- May. 22nd 2020 1:02 pm ET

Eddie Bauer’s Memorial Day Sale takes 50% off your purchase. Prices are as marked. It’s also offering an extra 50% off clearance items with code MAY50 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Joggers are a huge trend for men and women this season. The Acclivity Jogger Pants for men are currently marked down to just $40 and originally were priced at $80. These pants were made for outdoor activities with water-repellant material and two-way stretch fabric. It also has an elastic drawstring waist for convenience. Also, this style has a zippered pocket to store essentials and two color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Backcountry’s Memorial Day Sale that’s offering up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, and more.

