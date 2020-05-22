Eddie Bauer takes 50% off your purchase during its Memorial Day Sale

Eddie Bauer’s Memorial Day Sale takes 50% off your purchase. Prices are as marked. It’s also offering an extra 50% off clearance items with code MAY50 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Joggers are a huge trend for men and women this season. The Acclivity Jogger Pants for men are currently marked down to just $40 and originally were priced at $80. These pants were made for outdoor activities with water-repellant material and two-way stretch fabric. It also has an elastic drawstring waist for convenience. Also, this style has a zippered pocket to store essentials and two color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer.
Our top picks for men include:
- High Route Grid Fleece Half-Zip $50 (Orig. $99)
- Acclivity Jogger Pants $40 (Orig. $80)
- Sandstone Backbone Jacket $50 (Orig. $99)
- Concourse Henley Shirt $35 (Orig. $70)
- Cirruslite Down Vest $43 (Orig. $85)
Our top picks for women include:
- Solarfield Hoodie $28 (Orig. $55)
- Americana Sweatshirt $25 (Orig. $50)
- Quest 200 Fleece Vest $25 (Orig. $50)
- Astir High Rise Tights $25 (Orig. $50)
- Departure Jumpsuit $45 (Orig. $90)
