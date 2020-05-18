Backcountry’s Memorial Day Sale offers up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, more

Backcountry’s Memorial Day Sale is live with up to 50% off top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, Merrell, and more. Plus, it’s offering an extra 20% off essentials for cool evenings. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick for men is the North Face Motion Shorts that are marked down to $38 and originally were priced at $55. These shorts were designed for comfort with an elastic waistband and stretch material for full range of motion. It also features large pockets as well as a zippered space to store essentials. Plus, you can choose from four color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, The North Face Campshire 2.0 Pullover is a great option for year-round wear. It’s currently marked down to $97 and originally was priced at $149. This pullover would be ideal for summer bonfires and it will pair nicely with shorts, jeans or leggings alike.

Our top picks for women include:

