Amazon is offering over 250 Scooby Doo eBooks for FREE right now

- May. 22nd 2020 9:08 am ET

FREE
0

Amazon is offering a massive selection of free Scooby Doo Kindle books in celebration of the new film. In fact, there are more than 250 different Scooby Doo Kindle books available for free right here. One standout, among the many, is Scooby-Doo’s Greatest Adventures: Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?. The paperback version of this one carries a $13.50 price tag for comparison sake. This is a collection of mostly team-up stories spanning 50-years of “spooks, scares, and silliness” with special appearances from Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Swamp Thing, The Flintstones, and more. Rated 4+ stars and be sure to head below for even more.

Along with all of the free Scooby Doo Kindle books you’ll find right here, we have listed some top picks below. Each of these Kindle reads regularly fetch closer to $5 or $7 in paperback form and carry solid reviews. You’ll want to take note of the “Books In This Series” section found directly below the main listing on each page for direct links to the rest of the titles in that series.

More FREE Scooby Doo Kindle books:

Amazon has also has some great deals running on the Big Ideas Simply Explained Kindle eBooks as well as The Rise of Skywalker: Expanded Edition on Kindle for $4 (Reg. $15). That’s on top off all these $5 Kindle magazine deals, your Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies, and the plethora of graphic novels on sale via ComiXology.

More on Scooby-Doo’s Greatest Adventures:

FREE Scooby Doo Kindle books: Scooby-Doo and the Mystery, Inc. gang celebrate 50 years of spooks, scares and silliness in this all-ages collection of stories from the pages of SCOOBY-DOO #1, 10, 35, 68 and 72, SCOOBY-DOO TEAM-UP #2, 5 7, 8, 9, 12, 18, 37 and 40, and SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #48, 51, 54, 71, 78, 79, 83, 85! Includes appearances by Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Swamp Thing, the Flintstones, the Jetsons, and a whole menagerie of super pets!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

FREE
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

DC

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard