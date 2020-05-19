Score The Rise of Skywalker: Expanded Edition on Kindle for $4 (Reg. $15)

Amazon is offering The Rise of Skywalker: Expanded Edition on Kindle for $3.99. Also at Google Play. Normally $15 for the Kindle version, it would currently cost you $17.50 to purchase the paperback edition. Today’s price is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re an avid Star Wars fan, then this book needs to be in your collection. This is the final episode in the Skywalker Saga, and you’re not only getting the book-form of what was in the movie but also expanded scenes and content that are never-before-seen (or read). This #1 best-seller is written to keep you on the edge of your seat for the entire book, which can easily be brought anywhere since it’s on the Amazon Kindle platform, which works on eReaders, your iPhone, iPad, or any other smart device. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Given that you’re saving over $10 with today’s deal, why not use a fraction of that to rent the movie on Amazon? It’s just $6 to rent in HD, and you’ll be able to follow along in your book with one of the greatest additions to the Star Wars franchise.

Looking for the perfect addition to your Star Wars reading? Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the LEGO D-O droid. It’s cute, unique, and will be the perfect addition to your Star Wars collection.

More about The Rise of Skywalker Expanded Edition:

The Resistance has been reborn. But although Rey and her fellow heroes are back in the fight, the war against the First Order, now led by Supreme Leader Kylo Ren, is far from over. Just as the spark of rebellion is rekindling, a mysterious signal broadcasts throughout the galaxy, with a chilling message: Emperor Palpatine, long thought defeated and destroyed, is back from the dead.

