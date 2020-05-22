Use Alexa, Assistant, or Siri to open the garage with a NEXX controller at $49

Amazon is offering the NEXX Smart Garage Door Controller (NXG-100) for $48.85 shipped. Originally up to $100 at Amazon, it’s most recently gone for around $75 there until it started to fall in price. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by over $21. If you’re tired of having to walk out to the garage and make sure it’s shut every night, then this is the smart home upgrade you need. It adds Wi-Fi-connectivity to your garage door opener, giving you voice-controlled access and even a smartphone app for commanding your home. Just tell Alexa, Assistant, or Siri to open or close the garage, and set a schedule so it always shuts at midnight, unless you tell it otherwise. Rated 4/5 stars.

For those with a compatible opener, the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener could be a great option. It’s under $40 shipped at Amazon and works with most garage door openers made after 1993, according to Chamberlain. Jordan went hands-on with the Chamberlain and absolutely loved that it breathed new life into his existing opener.

If you’re okay with ditching the well-known NEXX branding and losing out on SmartThings and Siri compatibility, then the Refoss Smart Garage Door Opener might be a good option. At $26 shipped, we spotted this deal a few days ago and it’s still going, though we’re not sure how long it’ll be live. You’ll still get both Alexa and Assistant voice control, making this a budget-friendly alternative to today’s lead deal.

NEXX Smart Garage Door Controller features:

CONVENIENTLY OPEN AND CLOSE your garage door by turning your existing WiFi network and garage door opener into a single integrated smart device that you can control and monitor from anywhere.

ACTIVATE YOUR GARAGE DOOR OPENER BY TAPPING on the Nexx mobile app, or by giving voice commands to your Alexa or Google Assistant devices, or soon, by driving near your garage door (this feature is in beta release).

MULTI-USER ACCESS & REMOTE MONITORING. You can authorize multiple people to access your garage, you can open and close the door if a guest arrives and you’re away, and you can receive notifications if you forget to close the door

