Score a year of Spotify at $89 + save up to $30 with this discounted gift card

LoadUp Gifts via Rakuten is offering a Spotify 12-Month Premium Subscription Gift Card for $89 with free email delivery with the code LOAD10B at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $120 per year if you pay monthly or $99 if you purchase a year at a time, this is a match of our last mention and is the best available. Premium gives you access to Spotify Connect, ad-free listening, offline playback, and much more. If you’re still on the free plan Spotify plan, or just are paying monthly, this discounted gift card is a fantastic purchase.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, then you already have Amazon Music Prime included with your membership. However, you could also grab a 3-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited at no cost right now, which gives you a few more features.

For those who have yet to take a dive into the smart speaker game, Amazon’s Echo Dot is a great buy. Right now, you can score a certified refurbished model for $35 at Amazon, giving you a 1-year warranty and a great start with smart audio gear.

Spotify Premium Subscription features:

With Spotify, it’s easy to find the right music for every moment – on your phone, your computer, your tablet and more. There are millions of tracks on Spotify. So whether you’re working out, partying or relaxing, the right music is always at your fingertips. Choose what you want to listen to, or let Spotify surprise you. You can also browse through the music collections of friends, artists and celebrities, or create a radio station and just sit back. Soundtrack your life with Spotify.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!