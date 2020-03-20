Amazon’s stable of content streaming services has expanded significantly in recent years with a focus on TV, movies, and of course, music. Its high-res HD platform was unveiled a few months back with a focus on upgraded bitrate audio for compatible devices. However, if you’re new to Amazon Music Unlimited, it may be daunting to know where to start.

Today, Amazon is rolling out a 30-day trial period to new subscribers as an opportunity to check out its catalog of music and more. Head below for a full primer and details on beginning your free trial.

What is Amazon Music Unlimited?

Amazon’s in-house music streaming service has an extensive catalog of over 50-million songs. It has a mix of the latest releases, alongside an ample amount of classic tracks as well.

Amazon Music Unlimited typically costs subscribers $9.99 per month or $7.99 with a Prime membership. Family plans are available for $14.99 per month or $149 annually (Prime only).

What devices can I use?

As you might guess, this service is available on a wide-range of devices, including but not limited to smartphones, tablets, PC/Mac, Fire TV, and Alexa-enabled devices like Amazon Echo. You can browse Amazon’s entire selection of Alexa-enabled devices on this page.

What’s the difference between Prime Music and Music Unlimited?

Amazon includes Prime Music with your Prime membership, however, it has a significantly smaller library of content at 2-million songs.

Music Unlimited expands with a significantly larger library, plus “thousands of expert-programmed playlists and stations, including the hottest new releases from today’s most popular artists.” Both plans allow for offline listening on various devices.

Amazon Music Unlimited Free Trial

Interested in trying Amazon Music Unlimited? You can currently get a FREE 30-day trial when you sign-up on this landing page. Just be wary, this will revert to the full $10 per month afterwards if you don’t cancel. Full terms and conditions are below or right here.

Terms and conditions

