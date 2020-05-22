Sunglass Hut Memorial Day Sale takes 30% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more + free shipping

The Sunglass Hut Memorial Day Weekend Sale is live and offering 30% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Update your sunglasses for warm weather with deals on top brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, COACH, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Ray-Ban Justin Classic Sunglasses are on sale for $110 and originally were priced at $157. These sunglasses are a classic and they can easily be dressed up or down. This frame will look great on an array of face shapes and it’s available in eight color options. They’re also polarized and have 100% UV protection. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or shop the entire sale here.

