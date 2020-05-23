Amazon PowerA accessory sale decks out your console from $6 (Up to 60% off)

Amazon is offering several PowerA console accessories at up to 60% off. Our top pick is the Hybrid Cover for Nintendo Switch at $10 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 60% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Switch accessory is comprised of a “high-quality” magnetic cover that keeps your portable console secure while also allowing its viewing angle to be adjusted in three ways. Both a screen protector and cleaning cloth are included, paving the way for your Switch to be safer than ever. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more PowerA products priced from $6.

More PowerA products on sale:

Oh, and since we’re on the topic of gaming, did you see that WHAT THE GOLF? has landed on Nintendo Switch? This version boasts a new party mode, making it a solid addition to any Switch library.

PowerA Hybrid Cover for Nintendo Switch features:

High quality cover with magnetic closure keeps the Nintendo Switch secure

Multiple viewing angles for playing and watching in tabletop mode

Includes a Screen Protector and Cleaning Cloth

Officially licensed by Nintendo for Nintendo Switch

