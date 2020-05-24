A new low brings Emerson’s Sensi Touch HomeKit thermostat to $122 (Save 28%)

- May. 24th 2020 10:16 am ET

Get this deal
$169 $122
0

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $122.03 shipped. Typically fetching $169 like you’ll find at retails like Home Depot, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, beats our previous mention by $6, and marks a new all-time low. HomeKit support steals the show here, offering integration with the rest of your Siri smart home. Alexa and Assistant can also be leveraged for control, alongside a smartphone app. Or if you’d prefer to adjust temperature settings right from the thermostat itself, there’s a built-in touchscreen display. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,700 customers.

Save even more when you opt for Emerson’s standard Sensi Themostat instead. This option still delivers a similar overall feature set with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, but lacks the more modern touchscreen design. Though at $102, it’s a notable option for budget-conscious buyers. 

Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat features:

The Sensi touch Wi-Fi thermostat puts comfort control anytime, anywhere, at home or on-the-go. A tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app allows for remote access to change or program home temperatures. Integrates with apple home Kit, Amazon Alexa and wink smart home platforms, and works with Google Home and Google assistant via the free wink app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$169 $122
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Emerson

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go