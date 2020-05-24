A new low brings Emerson’s Sensi Touch HomeKit thermostat to $122 (Save 28%)

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $122.03 shipped. Typically fetching $169 like you’ll find at retails like Home Depot, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, beats our previous mention by $6, and marks a new all-time low. HomeKit support steals the show here, offering integration with the rest of your Siri smart home. Alexa and Assistant can also be leveraged for control, alongside a smartphone app. Or if you’d prefer to adjust temperature settings right from the thermostat itself, there’s a built-in touchscreen display. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,700 customers.

Save even more when you opt for Emerson’s standard Sensi Themostat instead. This option still delivers a similar overall feature set with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, but lacks the more modern touchscreen design. Though at $102, it’s a notable option for budget-conscious buyers.

Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat features:

The Sensi touch Wi-Fi thermostat puts comfort control anytime, anywhere, at home or on-the-go. A tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app allows for remote access to change or program home temperatures. Integrates with apple home Kit, Amazon Alexa and wink smart home platforms, and works with Google Home and Google assistant via the free wink app.

