Dock your Pixel 4 in Google’s official 10W Qi charging stand at $60 (Reg. $79)

- May. 24th 2020 9:19 am ET

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $59.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $79 direct from Google, that’s good for a 24% discount, is the best we’ve seen this year, and comes within cents of the all-time low. Google’s wireless charging stand was designed to use with its Pixel handsets and sports a 10W output. Alongside just refueling your smartphone, it can also turn it into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 810 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on coverage. More below.

If you don’t want to pay the Google premium, Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand will only run you $19. You’ll of course be ditching the more tailored Pixel 4 experience, but will still be able to take advantage of 10W charging speeds and a similar design that props up the handset.

Google Pixel Stand features:

Enjoy added control over your home with this Google Pixel stand. It connects your phone to Nest devices during charging for convenient home monitoring, and it can turn your device into a digital photo frame for reviewing favorite images. This Google Pixel stand has alarm functionality to gradually lighten your room in the morning.

