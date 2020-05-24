Home Depot discounts landscaping tools and sprinkler controllers by up to 30%

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off landscaping essentials and more. Amazon is matching the top deal, Orbit’s $79 B-hyve Smart Sprinkler Controller. You’d typically pay $100 here with today’s deal representing the best off we’ve seen to date. This model can control 6-zones at once with integrated Alexa control and a free smartphone app. It’s a great way to automate your sprinkler system. Not to mention Orbit’s weather sense technology, which keeps track of any upcoming rain and adjusts the system accordingly. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Orbit B-hyve Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

ULTIMATE WIFI AND TIMER CONTROL – The B-hyve app is fully functional for Android, iOS or web devices and gives you control wherever you need it. Program your timer on the app, at the timer, or let the weather-based software create a program for you.

SMART WATERING – Weather Sense technology provides watering based on site conditions such as slope, soil type, sun/shade, historical ET and live weather feeds. It automatically adjusts your controller to deliver the right amount of water to your plants.

EASY TO INSTALL AND USE – Utilize the swing panel for easy access to the angled wiring terminals, which makes wiring simple and convenient and the plug-and-go line cord that can also be cut for hardwired applications.

