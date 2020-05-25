Aukey’s USB-C 2.5-inch HDD Enclosure drops to $9 Prime shipped (20% off)

Aukey Store US is offering its USB-C 2.5-inch External Hard Drive Enclosure for $8.90 Prime shipped with the code ZIDVMXYL at checkout. This is nearly 20% off its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This enclosure takes any 2.5-inch hard drive or SSD and allows you to access it via USB-C thanks to its handy adapter. It supports up to 2TB in capacity, and is great if you recently upgraded your laptop or desktop with a newer, faster storage drive. With USB 3.0 connectivity, this housing supports transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s depending on what type of drive you have in it. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the Sabrent USB 3.0 2.5-inch External Hard Drive Enclosure at $8 Prime shipped. You’re losing out on built-in USB-C connectivity here, but saving around a dollar in the process.

However, if you already have a USB HDD, then grabbing nonda’s USB-A to USB-C adapter is a must. It also comes in at $8 Prime shipped and allows you to use your existing USB devices with newer computers like the MacBook Pro or iPad Pro.

Aukey USB-C External HDD Enclosure features:

Convenient External Storage: Turn a 2.5″ SATA hard drive or SSD (with 1.5Gbps, 3Gbps, or 6Gbps data transfer rate) into a portable external hard drive. Upgrade or back up your USB-C computer or laptop with up to 2TB hard drive capacity

SuperSpeed Performance: Rapid data transfer rates up to 5Gbps through the USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) port with UASP (USB Attached SCSI Protocol) support for up to 70% faster performance compared to traditional BOT (Bulk-Only Transport) mass storage access over USB 3.1 Gen 1

Compact Design: Lightweight, portable disk enclosure for your USB-C laptop turns drives from old computers into portable storage or backup drives, and protects your data wherever you go

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!