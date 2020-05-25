Bodum’s 8-cup glass pour over coffee maker now $31 with this code (Reg. $50)

Bodum is now offering its Pour Over Glass Coffee Maker for $34.99, but code BODUM_MOON! will drop your total down to $30.79 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s offer is nearly 40% off and the lowest total we can find. Featuring a double wall glass build with stainless steel and silicone accents, this is an attractive model that will look great on the countertop. It features a glass handle, unlike most Bodum pour overs, and can carry up to 8-cups of brew at a time. While ratings are thin on this model, Bodum’s pour over coffee makers carry stellar reviews at Amazon from thousands of happy customers. More details below.

Now, if the double wall build, glass handle, and 8-cup capacity aren’t must-haves for you, there are much more affordable options out there. The basic 34-ounce Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker sells for around $16 Prime shipped at Amazon and carries great reviews. It might not have as impressive a design overall, nor will it carry as much coffee at a time, but it will certainly get the job done the same otherwise.

This morning we spotted a notable deal on the AmazonBasics Electric Milk Frother, which is great for taking your pour over drinks to the next level. Hit up our home goods deal hub for more discounts and our latest coffee feature for some great accessories and additional ideas.

More on the Bodum Pour Over Glass Coffee Maker:

Double Wall Glass Coffee maker 8cup with glass handle: The BODUM POUR OVER Coffee Maker has a fine mesh stainless steel filter that eliminates the need for paper filters. This promotes the pure unfolding of the flavor – no more paper filters that trap the essential oils and flavors. This coffee maker from BODUM sets new standards in the preparation of delectable coffees: no paper filters – just pure flavor. Proudly Made in Europe!

