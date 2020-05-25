Old Navy’s Memorial Day Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + 40% off your purchase

May. 25th 2020

0

Old Navy is currently offering up to 50% off sitewide and 40% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. This is a great time to update your wardrobe for warm weather with deals from just $5. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Slim Ultimate 10-inch Shorts for just $15. To compare, these shorts were originally priced at $30. You can choose from 12 color options and they feature built-in flex material for added comfort. Also, be sure to pair them with the Soft-Washed V-Neck Tee that’s marked down to just $5. Find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

