Old Navy’s Memorial Day Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + 40% off your purchase

Old Navy is currently offering up to 50% off sitewide and 40% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. This is a great time to update your wardrobe for warm weather with deals from just $5. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Slim Ultimate 10-inch Shorts for just $15. To compare, these shorts were originally priced at $30. You can choose from 12 color options and they feature built-in flex material for added comfort. Also, be sure to pair them with the Soft-Washed V-Neck Tee that’s marked down to just $5. Find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Shade StretchTech Shorts $18 (Orig. $35)
- Soft-Washed V-Neck Tee $5 (Orig. $13)
- Slim Ultimate 10-inch Shorts $15 (Orig. $30)
- Regular Fit Linen Blend Shirt $15 (Orig. $37)
- Straight Built-In Flex Carpenter Jeans $24 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cuffed Jean Shorts $12 (Orig. $25)
- EveryWear Slub-Knit Crew-Neck Tee $6 (Orig. $13)
- Seersucker-Stripe Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuit $25 (Orig. $47)
- French Terry Cinched-Hem Sweatshirt $20 (Orig. $35)
- French Terry Utility Shorts $24 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
