Samsung’s 2020 Acoustic Beam Soundbar falls to $168 for Memorial Day (New low)

Amazon is offering the Samsung HW-T450 Acoustic Beam Soundbar for $167.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. For those of you looking to upgrade a TV’s audio, it’s hard to pass up one of the latest soundbars from Samsung. This was already the most affordable of its 2020 offerings, making today’s discount sort of a shock. A bundled wireless subwoofer delivers “powerful bass,” and smart sound technology allows it to “detect what you’re watching and automatically optimize the sound setting.” Bluetooth connectivity means this option can dual as a smartphone or tablet speaker, helping make podcasts and music sound better than ever. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s hard to beat the value found in today’s Samsung soundbar deal. That being said, you can forfeit the subwoofer for VIZIO’s 29-inch 2-Channel offering for $79. This is a great way to boost vocals and other types of audio without the bass delivered by a dedicated subwoofer.

While we’re talking audio, let’s not forget that you can save on Marshall gear ranging from ANC headphones to Bluetooth earbuds, and more. Prices start at $69, allowing you to affordably upgrade.

Samsung Acoustic Beam Soundbar features:

BLUETOOTH TV CONNECTION – Connect listen enjoy Bluetooth TV connection Connect via Bluetooth and enjoy your favorite content without unsightly cables

POWERFUL BASS – Deep rich bass Feel the action and the beat of the music with the rich bass from the wireless subwoofer

SMART SOUND – Optimized sound for your favorite content The soundbar detects what you’re watching and automatically optimizes the sound setting for the best entertainment experience Whether it’s a loud sporting event or a drama with quiet dialogue you can count on Soundbar T650 to provide clear sound for enhanced TV viewing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!